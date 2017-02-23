County sheriff's department assists w...

County sheriff's department assists with case involving identity theft

The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department assisted the U.S. Postal Service, Secret Service agents and Louisville police in serving a search warrant. Bartholomew County Sheriff's Detective Chad Swank has been conducting an investigation into identity theft and deception involving a local victim, deputies said.

