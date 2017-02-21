Constituent tells McConnell: 'I'll sit down and shut up like...
There are 15 comments on the Washington Examiner story from Tuesday, titled Constituent tells McConnell: 'I'll sit down and shut up like.... In it, Washington Examiner reports that:
While protesters demonstrated outside, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was confronted by some tough questions inside a town hall event outside of Lexington, Ky., on Tuesday. One particular constituent shared her concerns about issues pertaining to veterans and coal miners and left the lawmaker largely speechless.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
|
United States
|
#1 Wednesday
They just had to get Beattyville in the news , we so poor , all I see is new houses , new trucks , tractors , riding mowers and steel chainsaws and weedeaters , but poor Beattyville, it's only a few of us that are low income and the rest have money , they voted for trump if you wanna know who they are. Truth is truth no matter how you turn it
|
#2 Wednesday
I voted for Trump because he intends to dry up the Government handouts. That means your sorry azz will have to work to eat. No more free phone no more free medicines or doctors. You will have to leave your Government payed housing. Best of all no more of your lies on topix.
|
#3 Wednesday
Believe it or not it's the nutty liberals that is attending these Republican town hall meetings and causing the disruptions. Those libs are so damn desperate.
|
#4 Yesterday
You backward idiots are an embarrassment to your fellow Kentuckians.
|
#5 Yesterday
Impeachment is gaining ground because it is the only way to get him out, and because Republicans are already deserting this president in droves, and because the man is psychiatrically incapable of checking whether something is legal before he does it.
Impeachment is gaining ground because itÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â’s so horribly clear that Trump is unfit for office. The grownups around Trump, even the most slavishly loyal ones, spend half their time trying to rein him in, but it canÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â’t be done.One by one, Trump has decreed impulsive orders, un-vetted by legal, policy, or political staff, much less by serious planning. Almost immediately he is forced to walk them back by a combination of political and legal pressureÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â—and by reality. Unlike in the various dictatorships Trump admires, the complex skein of constitutional legal and political checks on tyranny in the United States are holdingÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â—just barely at times, but they are holding. And the more reckless TrumpÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â’s behavior, the stronger become the checks.
Only with his lunatic effort to selectively ban refugees (but not from terrorist-sending countries like Saudi Arabia and Egypt where Trump has business interests) has Trump discovered that the American system has courts. It has courts. Imagine that. In the past week, Republicans from Mitch McConnell on down have tripped over each other rejecting his view of Putin. They have ridiculed his screwball claim of massive voter fraud. TrumpÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â’s own senior staff has had to pull him back from his ludicrous crusade against Mexico and Mexicans, where Trump forces the Mexican president to cancel an official visit one day, and spends an hour on the phone kissing up the next day.Trump proposed to reinstate torture, but key Republican leaders killed that idea. Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the SenateÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â’s third ranking Republican said Wednesday that the ban on torture was settled law and the Republicans in Congress would oppose any reinstatement. TrumpÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â’s own defense secretary holds the same view. After blustering out his new torture policy, Trump meekly agreed to defer to his defense advisers.Two weeks ago, in this space, just based on what we witnessed during the transition, I wrote a piece calling for a citizens impeachment panel, as a shadow House Judiciary Committee, to assemble a dossier for a Trump impeachment, and a citizensÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â’ campaign to create a public impeachment movement. In the two weeks since then, Free Speech for People has launched a citizensÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â’ campaign to impeach Trump. About 400,000 people have already signed the impeachment petition.
Impeachment, of course, is a political as well as a legal process. The Founders designed it that way deliberately. But after just a week in office, not only has Trump been deserting the Constitution; his partisan allies are deserting him.Despite his creepy weirdness, Republicans at first thought they could use Trump for Republican ends. But from his embrace of Putin to his sponsorship of a general trade war, this is no Republican. One can only imagine the alarm and horror being expressed by Republicans privately.In 1984, the psychiatrist Otto Kernberg described a sickness known as Malignant Narcissism. Unlike ordinary narcissism, malignant narcissism was a severe pathology.It was characterized by an absence of conscience, a pathological grandiosity and quest for power, and a sadistic joy in cruelty. Given the sheer danger to the Republic as well as to the Republicans, TrumpÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â’s impeachment will happen. The only question is how grave a catastrophe America faces first. Lo
|
#6 Yesterday
Trump a fake or not, my friends tell me that he was surprised when he won. looking at his background it don't fit. very naive almost about anything
|
#7 Yesterday
This is a lie to gain the poster some attention. People have shut her trolling of face book out. She has to lie about something or she risks exploding from the internal pressure.
|
United States
|
#8 Yesterday
No more of your sorry azz on here 24/7.
|
#10 12 hrs ago
You doper punks are extra stupid. Trump won, and EVERYONE knew he was going to. The media tried to lie and say Hillary was ahead, but no one believed it since one hundred thousand people came out to rally's every day for Trump, and Hillary could not fill a grade school gym.
Anyone with any brain at all knew Trump was a shoe in. Then the media ignored the fact that the DNC reported over ten million Democrats changed to Republicans, and still the lying news people said Hillary was ahead.
They ignored her letting troops under fire die without sending help.
They ignored her selling favors from the State Department.
They ignored her having top secret material at her home.
They ignored her speaking about Blacks being super Predators.
They ignored her lying every time she opened her mouth.
And the list goes on and on. The media said she was winning, and the people all laughed because everyone knew she had no chance. We did know the Democrats were cheating, and the media failed to cover that also, so we all flocked out in droves and put the real President into office.
Now we have to laugh at you snot nosed punks that are upset because the free ride is ending.
And that is fine with us.
|
United States
|
#11 12 hrs ago
I will vote for the Republicans until they start trying to bust unions. Other than that I can support most of the platform. South America calls in the goon squad when people talk about trying to organize a union. Working people need representation and unions are their only real voice. I agree that the unions need to make reasonable agreements to help the employers prosper too.
|
#12 4 hrs ago
Wait, why would you vote for Republicans if representation for workers mattered for you?
|
#13 4 hrs ago
No one beats you when it comes to lying.
|
#14 3 hrs ago
That b*tch wasn't a constituent she was a pretentious liberal nut. Even Trump has caught on to these fake protesters. Eradicate George Soros and his funded organizations and gone with be this liberal bullshit.
|
#15 1 hr ago
Hahaha his FUNDED organizations.
What about the paid actors Trump filled his campaign events with? Or the fact that his appointees paid him exorbitantly, like De Vos who paid him $50,000? Oh man those liberals are so corrupt!
Hey look over there! Ignore the sudden fascism thing!
|
#16 46 min ago
The "eradication" of George Soros is in the works. However, of his five children, two need to be watched. Johnathan Soros and younger brother Alexander Soros will pick up where Georgie Boy left off as is planned when George dies. Assets need to be seized and accounts frozen. Do this, and the money is gone and so are a large portion of payed-for protests.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|11 min
|Seaver
|951
|Impeachment is starting! Trump supporters are p...
|13 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|271
|lex eat in (Mar '15)
|17 min
|Tyrone shoelaces
|49
|Sorry transgenders, you've got to decide
|1 hr
|9zzmEiHxjn
|25
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|RDCalhoun
|159,557
|Ricky Todd
|1 hr
|A lady in passing
|1
|drug testing newborns in lexington
|1 hr
|No excuses
|14
|The mexican
|2 hr
|Miguel
|68
|2004 bookstore (Nov '09)
|11 hr
|hoganator
|7,243
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC