Chemical that killed Kim Jong Un's half brother is stored in KY
The same chemical nerve agent that killed the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is being stored in Central Kentucky. The Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond, just south of Lexington is home to the country's only large stockpile of VX nerve agent.
