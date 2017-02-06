Brent Musburger signs off ESPN for fi...

Brent Musburger signs off ESPN for final time

There are 3 comments on the WSB-TV story from Wednesday Feb 1, titled Brent Musburger signs off ESPN for final time. In it, WSB-TV reports that:

Anne

Lexington, KY

#1 Friday Feb 3
I am sad. He was my favorite personality on ESPN. I will miss him.

Kevin FitzMaurice

United States

#2 Saturday Feb 4
His sign-off from Rupp Arena this week was restrained and dignified.

(Used to love Kevin Nealon's impersonation of Musberger on SNL--"The NFLLLL on CBSSSS.")

Yes

Lexington, KY

#3 20 hrs ago
Indeed.
Lexington, KY

