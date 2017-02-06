Blue Grass Airport has record number ...

Blue Grass Airport has record number of passengers

There are 1 comment on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from Friday Feb 3, titled Blue Grass Airport has record number of passengers. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:

The Lexington Herald-Leader cited a statement from the airport that says it had 1.3 million passengers in 2016, up 5.5 percent from the previous year. It is the third consecutive year that the Lexington airport has seen an increase in travelers.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Yes

Lexington, KY

#1 20 hrs ago
Awesome.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 12 min Bon jour 8,364
Mega deletion 16 min Fight Back 19
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 24 min Sally 757
Kosher food in Lexington 1 hr fk off tard 12
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr Eldred Coot 158,824
Impeachment is starting! Trump supporters are p... 1 hr Eldred Coot 206
America first you say? 1 hr This is not UPC 30
2004 bookstore (Nov '09) 4 hr LexingtonTraveler 7,207
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,010 • Total comments across all topics: 278,616,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC