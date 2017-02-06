Blue Grass Airport has record number of passengers
There are 1 comment on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from Friday Feb 3, titled Blue Grass Airport has record number of passengers. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:
The Lexington Herald-Leader cited a statement from the airport that says it had 1.3 million passengers in 2016, up 5.5 percent from the previous year. It is the third consecutive year that the Lexington airport has seen an increase in travelers.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
|
#1 20 hrs ago
Awesome.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|12 min
|Bon jour
|8,364
|Mega deletion
|16 min
|Fight Back
|19
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|24 min
|Sally
|757
|Kosher food in Lexington
|1 hr
|fk off tard
|12
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Eldred Coot
|158,824
|Impeachment is starting! Trump supporters are p...
|1 hr
|Eldred Coot
|206
|America first you say?
|1 hr
|This is not UPC
|30
|2004 bookstore (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|LexingtonTraveler
|7,207
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC