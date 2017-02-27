Beaumont Middle Sends Letter Home After Student Caught With Airsoft Gun
A letter was sent home to parents at Beaumont Middle School after a student was caught with an airsoft gun. Principal John Nochta sent home the letter after they found an airsoft pistol on a student after receiving a tip.
