Arrests Made In Murder Of Maryiah Coleman
There are 5 comments on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from Tuesday, titled Arrests Made In Murder Of Maryiah Coleman. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:
LEXINGTON, Ky Lexington police say that three men have been charged in connection with the September murder of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. L. Boaz, Joseph "Jodie" Fain, and Saquan Freeman, all 20-years-old, are all charged with murder, fetal homicide 1st, and robbery 1st.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
|
#1 Wednesday
This is such a heart-breaking story for so many reasons.
I pray for the grieving family and friends of the young woman and her unborn baby who were killed, and I pray for justice to prevail legally in a court of law, too.
|
#2 Wednesday
Omg this is so sad, I am extremly upset and dissapointed. I was like a second mother to sequan and had no idea about this trajic incident until this morning when i saw it on the news. My heart is broken and these victims and their families are in my prayers. As well as Sequans Mother as I know she was a good parent who was raised Sequan soooo much better than this in a very strict and structured environment. I am at a loss for words. So sad, what went wrong?
|
Since: Aug 10
1,859
Location hidden
|
#3 Wednesday
I hope you're not that coke-snorting Charlene that got married like 3-4 years ago.
|
Since: Aug 10
1,859
Location hidden
|
#4 Wednesday
Great job on finding and arresting these murderers. They need to be put away for the rest of their lives. Sad they were all so young, but there are consequences for actions.
|
#8 Wednesday
how about the death penalty for these three,,maybe it will stop all thugs from doing these stupid things
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, Drop a word "Dirty" version
|16 min
|winner
|100
|Barbie Parker (Jul '15)
|33 min
|Trumpy Dumpy
|19
|Admit It: Trump is Unfit for President NEW Post...
|43 min
|Trump Monkey
|22
|CNN the fake news network !
|2 hr
|Kevin FitzMaurice
|30
|White supremacist Trump advisor
|2 hr
|a9rWSP4g9em3dd4zg...
|37
|Are Mexicans North Americans? (Feb '12)
|3 hr
|Miguel
|18
|Illegals absent today
|4 hr
|LOVE TRUMP
|9
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC