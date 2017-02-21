4 Men Charged With Murder Waived To G...

4 Men Charged With Murder Waived To Grand Jury

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

The 4 men arrested and charged with the shooting death of a pregnant Lexington woman and her unborn son will have their case heard by a grand jury. Maryiah Coleman was shot and killed last September by a bullet not intended for her while walking her dog on Winburn Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
based on income apartments 4 min needs to know 1
Dumbass Left can't stand Trump is slashing Obam... 5 min The Truth 1
drug testing newborns in lexington 9 min need some help 11
Smart Republicans that I can respect 13 min Antioch 4
Why are there no Black Amish people (Jul '11) 21 min that was easy 240
Trump will be gone 37 min Antioch 75
Perkeisha Underwood 1 hr Person 3
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,066 • Total comments across all topics: 279,050,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC