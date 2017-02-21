4 Men Charged With Murder Waived To Grand Jury
The 4 men arrested and charged with the shooting death of a pregnant Lexington woman and her unborn son will have their case heard by a grand jury. Maryiah Coleman was shot and killed last September by a bullet not intended for her while walking her dog on Winburn Drive.
