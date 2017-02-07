2 dead, one injured in Lexington shoo...

2 dead, one injured in Lexington shooting

There are 1 comment on the WAVE-TV Louisville story from Saturday Feb 4, titled 2 dead, one injured in Lexington shooting. In it, WAVE-TV Louisville reports that:

It happened at a home on Whispering Hills Drive on Friday night. Police say a juvenile who was shot, ran to a neighbor's home for help.

Jennifer

Lexington, KY

#1 16 hrs ago
Horrible.
