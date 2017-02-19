19-Year-Old Dies Following Nicholasvi...

19-Year-Old Dies Following Nicholasville Road Crash

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky A man has died days after being injured in a crash at the intersection of Nicholasville Road and Southland Drive. The coroner said that the crash happened at 12:20 a.m. on February 1 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Will WikiLeaks open vault #7 Feb 10, 2017? 13 min The Truth 1
The Left cry about these refugees coming into t... 28 min The Truth 1
Haha....Trump's Travel Ban REJECTED by Court!! 50 min Trump Fails Again 13
Nordstroms Boots Ivanka 1 hr Kevin FitzMaurice 26
Sasha Love Higgins Scandal 1 hr Kevin FitzMaurice 7
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr North Mountain 159,002
walmart pay scale...help me solve the mystery! (Jun '11) 3 hr Rae 31
Trump: How's that wall coming along? 8 hr EIIa 185
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,407 • Total comments across all topics: 278,719,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC