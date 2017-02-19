19-Year-Old Dies Following Nicholasville Road Crash
LEXINGTON, Ky A man has died days after being injured in a crash at the intersection of Nicholasville Road and Southland Drive. The coroner said that the crash happened at 12:20 a.m. on February 1 .
