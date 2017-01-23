WCDA/Lexington, KY Names Mandy Williamson For Mornings
MANDY WILLIAMSON, morning host at MAGIC Top 40 WILN /PANAMA CITY, FL is leaving the station to join LM COMMUNICATIONS Hot AC WCDA /LEXINGTON, KY for MORNINGS. She starts on WEDNESDAY .
