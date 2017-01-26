WAVES Program Talks Gun Violence With Middle Schoolers
After 23 murders in Lexington last year and another 3 already this year, a group of high school students had a message for younger kids. At the William Wells Brown Community Center in the east end of Lexington, the new WAVES program, led by Lafayette High students,started its mission to end gun violence Wednesday night.
|
