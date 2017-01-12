Virginia man sentenced in Ohio high school hacking case
A Virginia man who pleaded guilty to helping hack an online account to draw attention to a 2012 high school rape case in Ohio has been sentenced to eight months in prison. Noah McHugh was sentenced on Monday in federal court in Lexington, Kentucky, after pleading guilty to one count of computer fraud.
