Trump inauguration stirs responses from activists
There is no doubt that the 2017 presidential election has been anything short of controversial. With the inauguration of President Donald Trump Jan. 20, many were either celebrating or coming together to make their voices heard like the Louisville Black Lives Matter and the Students for Reproductive Freedom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Louisville Cardinal.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump Signs Another Executive Order F...
|4 min
|Alternative Facts
|1
|Women's March Was Fantastic!
|8 min
|Alternative Facts
|64
|aj
|11 min
|Alternative Facts
|13
|Is the election over?
|13 min
|Local
|1
|You aren't going to steal our joy and excitement!
|17 min
|Local
|12
|Whipping 4 year old with belt/is that abuse? (Feb '12)
|21 min
|IntelligentThought
|117
|3 Million Illegals voted for Hillary
|23 min
|Alternative Facts
|21
|Why are women marching in the streets?
|1 hr
|juans momma
|85
|2004 bookstore (Nov '09)
|15 hr
|Odysseus
|7,157
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC