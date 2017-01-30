Thawing Out With a Small Break
The end of the snow showers came early this morning bringing a whopping 0.40" of snowfall to Lexington . Roads got a little dicey in Sunday evening, but now that temperatures are above freezing road snow has melted, and the ground snow will eventually do the same.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would you let your christian daughter marry a jew?
|1 min
|Jesus H christ
|8
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 min
|usa
|158,510
|Trump
|4 min
|ky man
|42
|nichole pence 18 lex (May '10)
|8 min
|Herald Liberal
|77
|Chucky Shumer Cries, Attny Gen FIRED, Pelosi Ha...
|13 min
|UPC or not UPC
|8
|Cincinnati's mayor just proclaimed it a Sanctua...
|17 min
|UPC or not UPC
|1
|Looking for mechanic (Feb '16)
|22 min
|JamieKaiser17
|12
|Impeachment is starting! Trump supporters are p...
|54 min
|Doc Baily
|80
|2004 bookstore (Nov '09)
|5 hr
|kycouple
|7,182
