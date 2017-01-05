Stallion Imagery Too Sexist For Kentucky School

Veterinarian Ana Canelo and stallion manager Amanda Gonzalez Filgueira collect semen from a stud horse at the equine reproduction GeneTec center dedicated to polo horses in Los Cardales, north of Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian A stallion was just too sexist and controversial an image for a Lexington, Ky., high school that hasn't even been built yet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.