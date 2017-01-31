Poll Recap: A Trip to the Vet
The Horse is based in Lexington, Kentucky, where we're fortunate enough to be mere miles away from multiple high-quality equine veterinary clinics and hospitals. For horse owners in other areas of the country, however, neaby access to veterinary care is more of a dream than a reality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Horse.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Impeachment is starting! Trump supporters are p...
|8 min
|Proven Fool
|90
|Sally Yates is our USA HERO
|21 min
|G Gordan liddy
|8
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|26 min
|bongo
|676
|Nancy Pelosi and the hobos singing
|27 min
|Impeach Trump
|7
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|27 min
|bongo
|8,281
|The world is upside down!
|28 min
|Impeach Trump
|11
|men sexting (Feb '16)
|30 min
|right on
|10
|2004 bookstore (Nov '09)
|57 min
|Hummer
|7,186
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC