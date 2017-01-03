Police Investigating New Year's Day C...

Police Investigating New Year's Day Crash

Sunday Jan 1

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. Kentucky State Police say 20-year-old Sam Sparks, of West Liberty, was traveling north on Kentucky 566 when he lost control of his car, hit a tree and overturned after crossing an embankment.

