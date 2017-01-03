Police Hope For Information In Unsolv...

Police Hope For Information In Unsolved Murders From 2016

There are 1 comment on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from Monday Jan 2, titled Police Hope For Information In Unsolved Murders From 2016. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:

LEXINGTON, Ky Police say that in 2016, Lexington saw the highest number of murders since 2001, and nearly half of those cases are still unsolved. There were 24 murders in Lexington in 2016.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Bubba

Lexington, KY

#1 Tuesday
Sad.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 8 min usa 157,279
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 8 min SweLL GirL 7,553
wtf 8 min dumb and dumber 5
Recently deleted thread again.... 14 min Hal Cross 10
Chicago: What Happens When Dems Are In Charge 24 min NSFW 5
Best legit back page girls? 24 min peter weter 107
Trump's pathetic inauguration 25 min Eatme 16
January 20th 2017 3 hr God Emperor 35
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,821 • Total comments across all topics: 277,632,390

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC