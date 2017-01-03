Police Hope For Information In Unsolved Murders From 2016
LEXINGTON, Ky Police say that in 2016, Lexington saw the highest number of murders since 2001, and nearly half of those cases are still unsolved. There were 24 murders in Lexington in 2016.
#1 Tuesday
Sad.
