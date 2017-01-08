Over 2,000 People Sign Petition To Retain "Stallions" As A Mascot
A few days ago, I wrote about how a high school in Kentucky had its mascot changed from "Stallions" to "TBD" after a mere 200 people signed a petition claiming that "Stallions" was an offensive, sexist pick. Now, more than ten times that number have signed an rebuttal petition asking the district to keep "Stallions" as the mascot for Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.
