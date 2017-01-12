Organist from the Cathedral of Christ...

Organist from the Cathedral of Christ the King to perform at CU

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Organist from the Cathedral of Christ the King to perform at CU By Joan C. McKinney , coordinating director, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. -- Campbellsville University will host Brian Hunt, organist/assistant director of music at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Lexington, Ky., in concert at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Ransdell Chapel, 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville, for the university's Noon Organ Recital Series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 24 min SweLL GirL 7,878
Countdown Until Barry Hussein Leaves Office - II 37 min UnPolitically Cor... 42
Drug Test and Probation. (Mar '13) 1 hr Skeeter 71
the night 1 hr Ray Liarson 8
Michael Turley is a Child molester anyone else ... (Nov '15) 1 hr food critic 11
Men to stay away from 2 hr GoBackwhereUcamefrom 23
Trumps inaugural all star line up looking good!!! 2 hr Skeeter 7
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,478 • Total comments across all topics: 277,904,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC