Organist from the Cathedral of Christ the King to perform at CU
Organist from the Cathedral of Christ the King to perform at CU By Joan C. McKinney , coordinating director, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. -- Campbellsville University will host Brian Hunt, organist/assistant director of music at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Lexington, Ky., in concert at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Ransdell Chapel, 401 N. Hoskins Ave., Campbellsville, for the university's Noon Organ Recital Series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|24 min
|SweLL GirL
|7,878
|Countdown Until Barry Hussein Leaves Office - II
|37 min
|UnPolitically Cor...
|42
|Drug Test and Probation. (Mar '13)
|1 hr
|Skeeter
|71
|the night
|1 hr
|Ray Liarson
|8
|Michael Turley is a Child molester anyone else ... (Nov '15)
|1 hr
|food critic
|11
|Men to stay away from
|2 hr
|GoBackwhereUcamefrom
|23
|Trumps inaugural all star line up looking good!!!
|2 hr
|Skeeter
|7
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC