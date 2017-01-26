No. 2/1 Kansas overcomes No. 4/4 Kent...

No. 2/1 Kansas overcomes No. 4/4 Kentucky, 79-73

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Kansas Jayhawks

LEXINGTON, Ky. - In a battle of the top-two winningest programs in college basketball history, No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas Jayhawks.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Doesn't Put A Ban on Saudi Arabia 2 min Mad Dog Mattis 10
Sad Day 6 min Diaperhead Achmed 19
Liberals... please read. come to your senses 11 min Briscoe Darling 8
Ashley Judd: A disgrace who should be banned fr... 31 min Ky Loves Ashley 14
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 34 min SweLL GirL 8,239
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 37 min ChromiuMan 158,454
The Left claim Trump lied about illegal voters ... 38 min RDC Cadiz KY 38
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,754 • Total comments across all topics: 278,364,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC