Neighbors Shocked By Lexington Bike Club Shooting
A man remained in the hospital Saturday night after Lexington police found him with a gunshot wound to the head outside of a Lexington bike club early Saturday morning. Police still are not sure what exactly happened, but they said shots were fired outside of the club.
