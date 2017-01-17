Neighbors Shocked By Lexington Bike C...

Neighbors Shocked By Lexington Bike Club Shooting

Saturday Jan 14 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

A man remained in the hospital Saturday night after Lexington police found him with a gunshot wound to the head outside of a Lexington bike club early Saturday morning. Police still are not sure what exactly happened, but they said shots were fired outside of the club.

