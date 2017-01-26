Mount Sterling Police Constructing Monument For Fallen Officers
MT. STERLING, Ky The Mount Sterling Police Department posted on their Facebook page Thursday that they are constructing a memorial for the fallen officers of Montgomery County and they need help. LEXINGTON, Ky.
