Middlesboro man allegedly shot by girlfriend

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, deputies were dispatched to Carolyn Drive in response to a shooting complaint around 12:50 a.m. While en route to the scene, deputies learned that a man, identified as Haskell Webb, 44, of Middlesboro, had apparently been shot. Webb, who had allegedly been shot by his girlfriend, was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington for treatment of a serious gunshot wound according to the report.

magnetformadness

Mckee, KY

#1 45 min ago
Very sad story.
