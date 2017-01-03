Middlesboro man allegedly shot by girlfriend -
There are 1 comment on the Middlesboro Daily News story from 1 hr ago, titled Middlesboro man allegedly shot by girlfriend -. In it, Middlesboro Daily News reports that:
According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, deputies were dispatched to Carolyn Drive in response to a shooting complaint around 12:50 a.m. While en route to the scene, deputies learned that a man, identified as Haskell Webb, 44, of Middlesboro, had apparently been shot. Webb, who had allegedly been shot by his girlfriend, was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington for treatment of a serious gunshot wound according to the report.
#1 45 min ago
Very sad story.
