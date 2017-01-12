Medal Count's First Foal a Filly at Mallory Farm
Bred by Norm Kenney's LIL Equine, the bay filly is out of the young Tale of the Cat mare Giant Cat Tale. "This foal has all the right parts you like to see in a first-year sire: nice hip, head, and neck," said Scott Mallory of Mallory Farm.
