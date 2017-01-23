Man o' War celebration planned at Kentucky Horse Park
The Lexington tourist attraction says its plans to open an exhibit featuring artifacts from Man o' War's illustrious career as a racehorse and sire. The exhibit will open on March 29. The celebration is part of observances planned for the horse's 100th birthday.
