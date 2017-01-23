Man o' War celebration planned at Ken...

Man o' War celebration planned at Kentucky Horse Park

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

The Lexington tourist attraction says its plans to open an exhibit featuring artifacts from Man o' War's illustrious career as a racehorse and sire. The exhibit will open on March 29. The celebration is part of observances planned for the horse's 100th birthday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump, Greatest President Ever! 2 min ANTITHEIST 1
Why are women marching in the streets? 7 min ANTITHEIST 83
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 13 min SweLL GirL 8,158
We have Trump right where we need him... 20 min Hmm 20
Trump Just Called A Certain MSM Reporter "You'r... 20 min Cry Baby Trump 25
Keystone and Dakota 22 min Cry Baby Trump 22
Women's March Was Fantastic! 23 min Cry Baby Trump 50
2004 bookstore (Nov '09) 11 hr Odysseus 7,157
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,157 • Total comments across all topics: 278,231,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC