Man charged with murder in motel stab...

Man charged with murder in motel stabbing

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: WIKY-FM Evansville

Police say 36-year-old Ryan Connors was arrested in Lexington, Kentucky while driving a stolen van. They believe he stabbed two people in Evansville before fleeing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 min hmmm 157,707
plz help me? 8 min jimmy 1
Ella cleaning lady 9 min curious 1
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 12 min Princess Hey 7,815
Somebody has to do it............ 14 min Unpolitically Cor... 1
BREAKING The end of Trump 19 min trump hater 79
cheating 19 min The Real Yeti 36
Never trump 2 hr Miguel 76
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,844,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC