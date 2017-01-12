Making A Difference: Students Create ...

Making A Difference: Students Create News Website Showing Opposing Sides

LEXINGTON, Ky Students at one Lexington high school have created an online forum where people can share their opposing viewpoints in an open-minded way. The news site was born from the students' dissatisfaction with what they say is today's oftentimes biased news product.

