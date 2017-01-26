Louisville Abortion Clinic Becomes Only One In Kentucky
The EMW Women's Clinic in Lexington closed on Friday, now the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville is the only option in the Commonwealth. Prayer and protest met the first day of the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville being the only abortion clinic in Kentucky.
