Lexington man faces life in prison after convicted by jury
Lexington man faces life in prison after convicted by jury Jury finds him guilty of distributing fentanyl resulting in death Click on headline for complete story From U.S. Attorney's Office U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of Kentucky LEXINGTON, KY - A Lexington man faces life in prison after a jury convicted him of distributing fentanyl that resulted in the overdose death of a 37 year-old Fayette County resident. On Thursday, Joshua Donald Ewing, 28, was convicted of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death.
