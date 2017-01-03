Lexington Man Arrested For Burglary A...

Lexington Man Arrested For Burglary After Being Chased By School Principal

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

The Bell County Sheriff's Department reports a Lexington man was arrested on a burglary charge after being chased after by Pineville Independent Schools Principal, Bill Keyes. According to a Facebook post from Keyes, who lives in the Bird Branch area of Bell County, his dog started barking when someone tried to jerk open the door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 min K Wilson 157,534
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 6 min SweLL GirL 7,723
Best legit back page girls? 10 min uncle frank 154
RIP Frank Faulkoner 1 hr That UPC Guy 5
what should i do 2 hr D L T 6
Countdown Until Barry Hussein Leaves Office - II 2 hr That UPC Guy 30
who works at mcdonalds 2 hr EIIa 14
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,199 • Total comments across all topics: 277,756,222

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC