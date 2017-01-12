Lexington abortion clinic to close

Lexington abortion clinic to close

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: The Paducah Sun Online Edition

Online balloting for The Paducah Sun's 2017 Readers' Choice selections begins Jan. 26 and will run through Feb. 7. Watch our site for updates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
fun woman to text with ? (Oct '15) 2 min EIIa 4
Dollar general store 1 hr rat 8
Have you ever seen a President promote his lega... 1 hr The Truth 4
Swingers clubs in Kentucky, Louisville area (May '14) 1 hr Lisa Anne 123
king cobra MC (Feb '12) 2 hr true story 10
Trumps inaugural all star line up looking good!!! 3 hr The Truth 20
What good things did Obama do? 3 hr hollerrat 14
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 4 hr Howdy 7,926
2004 bookstore (Nov '09) 5 hr Sex haver 7,126
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gitmo
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,114 • Total comments across all topics: 277,948,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC