Lexington abortion clinic is closing

1 hr ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

The Kentucky chapter of the National Organization for Women announced on its Facebook page that the EMW Women's Clinic in Lexington will close effective Jan. 27. The organization said the clinic was a "permanent casualty" of Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, an abortion-rights opponent. The Louisville facility's director, Anne Ahola, said Monday she hopes the clinic continues to serve patients "without any complications."

