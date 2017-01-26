KYTC offers scholarships for civil en...

KYTC offers scholarships for civil engineering students

KYTC offers scholarships for civil engineering students Scholarship program includes tuition assistance, summer work and employment upon graduation By Naitore Djigbenou Frankfort, KY - Continuing one of the Commonwealth's most attractive postsecondary education opportunities, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will award up to 30 new scholarships for the 2017-2018 school year for students pursuing civil engineering and engineering technology degrees. Interested students must apply by the Feb. 1 deadline.

