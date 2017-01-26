KYTC offers scholarships for civil engineering students
KYTC offers scholarships for civil engineering students Scholarship program includes tuition assistance, summer work and employment upon graduation By Naitore Djigbenou Frankfort, KY - Continuing one of the Commonwealth's most attractive postsecondary education opportunities, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will award up to 30 new scholarships for the 2017-2018 school year for students pursuing civil engineering and engineering technology degrees. Interested students must apply by the Feb. 1 deadline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|3 min
|me again
|8,198
|Is Lexington a sanctuary city?
|13 min
|Curious
|24
|Trashy Ashley needs to apologize to PRESIDENT T...
|21 min
|Curious
|2
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|21 min
|Strel
|158,401
|1,000 miles of concrete
|22 min
|Curious
|2
|Liberals - dazed and confused
|27 min
|Briscoe Darling
|1
|Cities folding as Trump pulls funding for Sanct...
|39 min
|hosea
|7
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC