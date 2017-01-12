KSP: Human remains found in Adair County identified
KSP: Human remains found in Adair County identified By TFC William R. Gregory, Public Information Officer Kentucky State Police Post 15, Columbia, KY COLUMBIA, KY - - Human remains found in Adair County on December 19, 2016 have been identified as 63-year-old Lawrence R. Chrisman, of Lexington, KY. Chrisman's remains were found at the bottom of an embankment off the northbound side of north KY 55 across from United Citizens Bank.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swingers clubs in Kentucky, Louisville area (May '14)
|9 min
|Lisa Anne
|123
|king cobra MC (Feb '12)
|40 min
|true story
|10
|Dollar general store
|1 hr
|Barbra
|7
|Trumps inaugural all star line up looking good!!!
|1 hr
|The Truth
|20
|What good things did Obama do?
|1 hr
|hollerrat
|14
|hollerrat
|1 hr
|hollerrat
|1
|Clinton Foundation laying off staffers. It's go...
|1 hr
|The Truth
|3
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|3 hr
|Howdy
|7,926
|2004 bookstore (Nov '09)
|4 hr
|Sex haver
|7,126
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC