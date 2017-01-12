KSP: Human remains found in Adair County identified By TFC William R. Gregory, Public Information Officer Kentucky State Police Post 15, Columbia, KY COLUMBIA, KY - - Human remains found in Adair County on December 19, 2016 have been identified as 63-year-old Lawrence R. Chrisman, of Lexington, KY. Chrisman's remains were found at the bottom of an embankment off the northbound side of north KY 55 across from United Citizens Bank.

