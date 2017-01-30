Kentucky lawmaker wants to ban tobacco use on school property
By Jack Brammer Lexington Herald-Leader-via Kentucky Press News Service FRANKFORT - No tobacco products could be used on any public school property or at any school-sponsored activity in Kentucky under a bill being pushed by a Republican state senator who is a medical doctor. State Sen. Ralph Alvarado of Winchester said he would prefer a statewide smoking ban in public places, but legislative support for that is doubtful.
