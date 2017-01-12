Kentucky Horse Park No Longer Pursuing 2022 World Games
The Kentucky Horse Park Commission voted Jan. 13 to withdraw from consideration for hosting the ninth International Federation for Equestrian Sports World Equestrian Games, to be held in 2022. Commission members expressed concerns regarding staging of the games and the potential conflict that hosting would create with the long-term goals of the Kentucky Horse Park, including limitations on potential Horse Park-generated revenue opportunities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jobs that hire felons... (Jul '11)
|6 min
|DazeeDukes
|77
|Backpage lexington (Feb '14)
|18 min
|Just my thoughts
|6
|Russia isn't poor
|23 min
|The Rooskies
|2
|pof Bri
|30 min
|EIIa
|12
|cheating
|1 hr
|The Real Yeti
|41
|No suprise
|2 hr
|SMH
|1
|Best Strip Club in Lexington
|3 hr
|John
|3
|BREAKING The end of Trump
|8 hr
|Hal
|89
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC