Kentucky Horse Park No Longer Pursuing 2022 World Games

The Kentucky Horse Park Commission voted Jan. 13 to withdraw from consideration for hosting the ninth International Federation for Equestrian Sports World Equestrian Games, to be held in 2022. Commission members expressed concerns regarding staging of the games and the potential conflict that hosting would create with the long-term goals of the Kentucky Horse Park, including limitations on potential Horse Park-generated revenue opportunities.

