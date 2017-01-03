Kentucky Gymnastics Announces 2017 Promotional Schedule
LEXINGTON, Ky. While tickets sales have already reached a record high, the Kentucky gymnastics program released its promotional schedule for the 2017 season on Tuesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lexington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Recently deleted thread again....
|2 min
|Reader
|11
|MACY'S Closing 68 More Stores Nationwide
|4 min
|Sad Shopper
|1
|Best legit back page girls?
|6 min
|A ron
|109
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|9 min
|SweLL GirL
|7,557
|Lex forum moderators
|11 min
|Miguel
|9
|I just don't understand it
|18 min
|T-Bone
|4
|Douglas Stallions
|25 min
|ANTITHEIST
|33
Find what you want!
Search Lexington Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC