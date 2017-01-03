Kentucky-Arkansas Game At Rupp Arena Moved To ESPN
LEXINGTON, Ky. Saturday's Kentucky-Arkansas game at Rupp Arena has moved from the SEC Network to ESPN.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
