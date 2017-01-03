Keeneland January Sale Begins Jan. 9

The 2017 auction season kicks off Jan. 9, with the five-day Keeneland January horses of all ages sale, which has 1,893 horses cataloged. Offerings at the auction in Lexington that begins daily at 10 a.m. ET through Jan. 13 consist of 726 broodmares, 147 broodmare prospects, 732 yearlings, 281 horses of racing age, and seven stallions and stallion prospects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blood Horse.