Judges rules in favor of university in open-records case

A Kentucky judge has ruled in favor of the University of Kentucky in an open-records case involving its campus newspaper's pursuit of documents regarding a sexual harassment investigation of a former professor. Fayette Circuit Court Judge Thomas Clark reversed a state attorney general's opinion that said the state's flagship university in Lexington had violated the state's open-records law by refusing to release documents on the professor's case to the student newspaper, the Kentucky Kernel.

