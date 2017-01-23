Judges rules in favor of university i...

Judges rules in favor of university in open-records case

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

A Kentucky judge has ruled in favor of the University of Kentucky in an open-records case involving its campus newspaper's pursuit of documents regarding a sexual harassment investigation of a former professor. Fayette Circuit Court Judge Thomas Clark reversed a state attorney general's opinion that said the state's flagship university in Lexington had violated the state's open-records law by refusing to release documents on the professor's case to the student newspaper, the Kentucky Kernel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are women marching in the streets? 2 min SouthOf TheBorder 69
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 8 min FFS 158,212
Her greatest acting job yet to come.......... 11 min YouKnow WhoItIs 1
Topix Covers for extremist liberals who threate... 28 min Mods 4
She feels Hitler in the streets. What was she on? 29 min Someday Soon 6
Should Judd be UK No 1 fan 31 min Ky at heart 5
Ashley Judd: A disgrace who should be banned fr... 32 min Ky at heart 3
Women's March Was Fantastic! 42 min HereIAm RightHere 47
2004 bookstore (Nov '09) 3 hr longdong willie 7,156
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 3 hr SweLL GirL 8,144
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,849 • Total comments across all topics: 278,210,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC