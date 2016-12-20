January Sale Fills Niche for Mulholland Springs

Martha Jane Mulholland's Mulholland Springs is consistently among the leading consignors at Keeneland and Fasig-Tipton sales, counting grade 1 winners Rosalind and Malibu Mint among its biggest scores at public auction. Although both of those mares were sold in excess of seven figures at the Fasig-Tipton Kentucky November sales, Mulholland targets the Keeneland January horses of all ages for certain mares and short yearlings that do not fit in November.

