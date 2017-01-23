Jan 20 4:28 PM Once a Shriners patient, Louisville lineman now in Shrine Game
One of the key events in the week leading up to Saturday's East-West Shrine Game at Tropicana Field was Sunday's visit to Shriners Hospital for Children in Tampa, connecting players to the patients this game helps support. For Louisville offensive lineman Tobijah Hughley, it meant something more, because he might not have been able to play college football -- let alone Saturday's showcase game -- were it not for the Shriners Hospital for Children in his hometown of Lexington, Ky.
