Horse Park museum director working on black jockey exhibit
The director of a museum at the Kentucky Horse Park is working to open a permanent exhibit dedicated to the history of black jockeys. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the exhibit "Black Horsemen of the Kentucky Turf" is scheduled to open in 2018.
