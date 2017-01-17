Horse Park museum director working on...

Horse Park museum director working on black jockey exhibit

The director of a museum at the Kentucky Horse Park is working to open a permanent exhibit dedicated to the history of black jockeys. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the exhibit "Black Horsemen of the Kentucky Turf" is scheduled to open in 2018.

