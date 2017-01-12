Fraternity Loses Its Charter At University Of Nevada, Reno
A national college fraternity has revoked the charter of a chapter at the University of Nevada, Reno, where an 18-year-old pledge died following a fall down a stairway in October. Sigma Nu, based in Lexington, Kentucky, announced the action against its Delta Xi chapter at UNR on Wednesday.
