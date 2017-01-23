Former UK nurse accused of stealing painkillers
A grand jury has indicted a former University of Kentucky Hospital nurse who is accused of stealing the painkiller fentanyl from the hospital by creating fake patient names. Media reports say 36-year-old Richard L. Edwards of Lexington was indicted this week on 22 counts of criminal falsification of medical records and one count of theft.
