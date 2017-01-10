Family court judge reprimanded for handling of divorce cases
A family court judge in Lexington has been reprimanded for requiring divorcing couples with children to participate in special hearings to determine if their marriages are really irretrievably broken. Fayette Family Court Judge Timothy Philpot received the public reprimand in an order released Monday by the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission.
