Family court judge reprimanded for ha...

Family court judge reprimanded for handling of divorce cases

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

A family court judge in Lexington has been reprimanded for requiring divorcing couples with children to participate in special hearings to determine if their marriages are really irretrievably broken. Fayette Family Court Judge Timothy Philpot received the public reprimand in an order released Monday by the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best legit back page girls? 10 min revenger 157
The Left act like the Russians are the bad guys... 20 min That UPC Guy 2
Trump rules Golden Globes!....... 25 min That UPC Guy 4
eating out is the way! 31 min right 273
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 32 min Geek Daddy 7,733
I Love Lexington 33 min Right 16
desperate girls on BP! 1 hr mick 10
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,758 • Total comments across all topics: 277,761,133

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC