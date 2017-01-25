Event aims to connect farmers, customers

Event aims to connect farmers, customers

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: The Paducah Sun Online Edition

Anyone interested in learning more about community supported agriculture, commonly known as CSA, or wanting to find out about options can attend the Farm to You: CSA Event onFeb. 2. Hosted by the University of Kentucky Center for Crop Diversification and Bluegrass Farm to Table, an initiative of Lexington's Office of Economic Development, the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paducah Sun Online Edition.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lexington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump to build Mexico wall IMMEDIATELY... 12 min UPC 30
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 42 min SweLL GirL 8,174
i hate being worthless 46 min UPC 27
Tr-Ashley Judd needs to apologize to DONALD TRUMP 1 hr hosea 3
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 2 hr CriminalForever 158,309
Trump: How's that wall coming along? 2 hr EIIa 24
You aren't going to steal our joy and excitement! 3 hr 6hODTdqoSI2WY16Eb... 13
Women's March Was Fantastic! 5 hr You are so easy 68
See all Lexington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lexington Forum Now

Lexington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lexington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lexington, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,761 • Total comments across all topics: 278,262,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC