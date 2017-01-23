Eliot Has Message for True Blue Fans

There are 1 comment on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from Thursday Jan 19, titled Eliot Has Message for True Blue Fans. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:

We reported Wednesday UK Defensive Coordinator, D.J. Eliot, was leaving Kentucky for the same job at Colorado. Thursday it was confirmed on the University of Colorado website.

Evan

Nicholasville, KY

#1 Friday Jan 20
I won't miss him.
